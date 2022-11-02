There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS).

As of close of business last night, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s stock clocked out at $38.64, up 1.66% from its previous closing price of $38.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7666851 shares were traded. LVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LVS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $45.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LVS has reached a high of $48.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.75.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LVS traded 6.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 764.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 330.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LVS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.37, compared to 17.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.90% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 14 analysts recommending between $2.15 and $0.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.01B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.08B to a low estimate of $935.2M. As of the current estimate, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s year-ago sales were $857M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.4B, an increase of 38.90% over than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.23B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.76B and the low estimate is $6.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.