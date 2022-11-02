There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE).

In the latest session, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) closed at $1.46 up 0.69% from its previous closing price of $1.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687110 shares were traded. SNCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Science 37 Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNCE has reached a high of $14.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5952, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7966.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SNCE has traded an average of 308.13K shares per day and 177.74k over the past ten days. A total of 116.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.58M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SNCE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 7.26, compared to 707.99k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $92.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.6M, up 54.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $162.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $186.16M and the low estimate is $140M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.