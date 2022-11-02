There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Bone Biologics Corporation (BBLG)

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) closed the day trading at $0.40 down -11.11% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 774119 shares were traded. BBLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4511 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3232.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BBLG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 80.10 and its Current Ratio is at 80.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBLG has reached a high of $7.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9850, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6577.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BBLG traded about 188.37K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BBLG traded about 272.84k shares per day. A total of 10.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.22M. Insiders hold about 54.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BBLG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.32, compared to 24.21k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.61 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.61. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$0.64.