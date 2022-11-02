There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

The closing price of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) was $16.89 for the day, down -0.65% from the previous closing price of $17.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 975334 shares were traded. TDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.86.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TDS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $23.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on February 22, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Davis Clarence A sold 4,300 shares for $18.33 per share. The transaction valued at 78,819 led to the insider holds 15,511 shares of the business.

THAUS KURT B sold 12,702 shares of TDS for $248,832 on Dec 08. The Senior VP – Technology now owns 11,315 shares after completing the transaction at $19.59 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, THAUS KURT B, who serves as the Senior VP – Technology of the company, sold 9,390 shares for $19.57 each. As a result, the insider received 183,762 and left with 24,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Telephone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDS has reached a high of $21.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.29.

Shares Statistics:

TDS traded an average of 941.57K shares per day over the past three months and 1.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.17M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TDS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 3.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.68, TDS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.90. The current Payout Ratio is 80.00% for TDS, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 24, 2012 when the company split stock in a 1087:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.37 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.33B, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.5B and the low estimate is $5.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.