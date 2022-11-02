This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: FREYR Battery (FREY)

In the latest session, FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) closed at $13.11 down -1.50% from its previous closing price of $13.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1270670 shares were traded. FREY stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FREYR Battery’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $11 to $19.

On June 21, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $8.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on June 21, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FREY has traded an average of 2.83M shares per day and 1.91M over the past ten days. A total of 116.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.61M. Insiders hold about 22.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FREY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.59, compared to 4.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.13. EPS for the following year is -$1.45, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$1.91.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.89M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $141M and the low estimate is $11.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 832.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.