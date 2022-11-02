This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

In the latest session, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) closed at $53.21 up 0.81% from its previous closing price of $52.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506604 shares were traded. NTLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $55.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $85.

On September 01, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $50.Citigroup initiated its Sell rating on September 01, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 01 when LEONARD JOHN M sold 2,493 shares for $112.25 per share. The transaction valued at 279,852 led to the insider holds 724,660 shares of the business.

Goddard Glenn sold 1,013 shares of NTLA for $113,699 on Jan 01. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 2,049 shares after completing the transaction at $112.24 per share. On Jan 01, another insider, Sepp-Lorenzino Laura, who serves as the EVP, Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 1,148 shares for $112.25 each. As a result, the insider received 128,863 and left with 4,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 86.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTLA has reached a high of $143.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.84.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NTLA has traded an average of 1.13M shares per day and 917.79k over the past ten days. A total of 75.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.62M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NTLA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.22M with a Short Ratio of 5.83, compared to 6.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.51% and a Short% of Float of 10.93%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.98 and a low estimate of -$2.07, while EPS last year was -$1.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.31, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$2.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.24 and -$8.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.86. EPS for the following year is -$5.97, with 22 analysts recommending between -$4.19 and -$9.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $145.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.05M, up 35.60% from the average estimate.