Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Arista Networks Inc. (ANET)

The closing price of Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE: ANET) was $127.71 for the day, up 5.67% from the previous closing price of $120.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+6.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5264967 shares were traded. ANET stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $118.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ANET’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 01, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $150 from $105 previously.

On October 25, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $185 to $110.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 21, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $131.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Giancarlo Charles H sold 2,000 shares for $125.94 per share. The transaction valued at 251,876 led to the insider holds 94,946 shares of the business.

Duda Kenneth sold 20,000 shares of ANET for $2,185,997 on Oct 10. The CTO and SVP Software Eng. now owns 3,244 shares after completing the transaction at $109.30 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, Duda Kenneth, who serves as the CTO and SVP Software Eng. of the company, sold 19,500 shares for $109.31 each. As a result, the insider received 2,131,564 and left with 254,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arista’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANET has reached a high of $148.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.81.

Shares Statistics:

ANET traded an average of 2.11M shares per day over the past three months and 2.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 306.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 232.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ANET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 2.18, compared to 3.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.89, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1 and low estimates of $0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $3.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.69. EPS for the following year is $4.25, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.77 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.95B, up 32.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.08B and the low estimate is $4.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.