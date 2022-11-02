Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

The closing price of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) was $203.10 for the day, down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $204.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4376085 shares were traded. HON stock price reached its highest trading level at $205.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $201.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Daiwa Securities on October 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $194 from $206 previously.

On July 11, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $210.

On January 14, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $230.Berenberg initiated its Hold rating on January 14, 2022, with a $230 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 28 when Lewis Gregory P sold 5,011 shares for $190.00 per share. The transaction valued at 952,090 led to the insider holds 43,625 shares of the business.

Adamczyk Darius sold 40,000 shares of HON for $7,780,800 on May 10. The Chairman and CEO now owns 165,015 shares after completing the transaction at $194.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Honeywell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HON has reached a high of $228.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $166.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 182.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 188.54.

Shares Statistics:

HON traded an average of 2.83M shares per day over the past three months and 3.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 674.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 672.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.56M with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 6.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.66, HON has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.94. The current Payout Ratio is 24.80% for HON, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 28, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1032:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.39 and a low estimate of $2.15, while EPS last year was $2.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $2.58 and low estimates of $2.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.04 and $8.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.68. EPS for the following year is $9.69, with 24 analysts recommending between $10.6 and $9.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.25B to a low estimate of $8.74B. As of the current estimate, Honeywell International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.65B, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.62B, an increase of 11.10% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.91B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.22B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.92B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $34.39B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.35B and the low estimate is $36.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.