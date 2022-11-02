Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

The closing price of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) was $11.32 for the day, up 2.17% from the previous closing price of $11.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632438 shares were traded. KTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KTOS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 12, 2022, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On January 21, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on January 21, 2022, with a $23 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Fendley Steven S. sold 7,000 shares for $12.99 per share. The transaction valued at 90,954 led to the insider holds 333,302 shares of the business.

DEMARCO ERIC M sold 10,000 shares of KTOS for $142,577 on Aug 22. The President & CEO now owns 612,967 shares after completing the transaction at $14.26 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Lund Deanna H, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $14.42 each. As a result, the insider received 144,227 and left with 219,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $23.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.00.

Shares Statistics:

KTOS traded an average of 814.78K shares per day over the past three months and 797.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.76M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4M with a Short Ratio of 3.49, compared to 3.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.49 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $216.7M to a low estimate of $206M. As of the current estimate, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $198.95M, an estimated increase of 5.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $233.69M, an increase of 16.50% over than the figure of $5.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $225M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $919.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $885.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $898.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $811.5M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $995.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $925M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.