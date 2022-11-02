Update from Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) was $7.71 for the day, up 2.25% from the previous closing price of $7.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 831770 shares were traded. ARCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ARCO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on September 27, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On April 04, 2022, HSBC Securities Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $8.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 24, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7.80 to $10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Arcos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.35. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARCO has reached a high of $8.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.25.

Shares Statistics:

ARCO traded an average of 825.14K shares per day over the past three months and 751.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 210.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.79M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARCO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 948.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.86, compared to 921.3k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.05, ARCO has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The current Payout Ratio is 15.30% for ARCO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 12, 2021 when the company split stock in a 71:70 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.65 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.56, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $828M to a low estimate of $797.8M. As of the current estimate, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $556.82M, an estimated increase of 46.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $856.99M, an increase of 26.60% less than the figure of $46.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $856.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $856.99M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.65B, up 24.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.69B and the low estimate is $3.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.