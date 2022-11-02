Update from Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP): A steady trajectory

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) closed the day trading at $0.46 up 3.14% from the previous closing price of $0.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0140 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1614079 shares were traded. SHIP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4405.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SHIP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 07, 2021, Maxim Group Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $2.50.

Noble Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on March 31, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Seanergy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHIP has reached a high of $1.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5244, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8840.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SHIP traded about 2.50M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SHIP traded about 1.74M shares per day. A total of 181.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.31M. Insiders hold about 59.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SHIP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 5.75M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 8.40% for SHIP, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 10, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:16 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.53, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.53.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $38.15M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.7M to a low estimate of $35.6M. As of the current estimate, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $27.49M, an estimated increase of 38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.85M, a decrease of -6.40% less than the figure of $38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $44.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $158.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $159.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $153.11M, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $168.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $168.73M and the low estimate is $168.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.