What shareholders can do to beat the market with Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) stock

In the latest session, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) closed at $1.04 down -1.89% from its previous closing price of $1.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 618331 shares were traded. BTBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bit Digital Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.10 and its Current Ratio is at 19.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 23, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTBT has reached a high of $13.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2679, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2622.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BTBT has traded an average of 1.57M shares per day and 1.06M over the past ten days. A total of 79.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.63M. Insiders hold about 8.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BTBT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.86M with a Short Ratio of 3.08, compared to 7.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.33% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $73M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.08M, down -24.00% from the average estimate.