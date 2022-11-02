Which analyst expects Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.21, up 3.00% from its previous closing price of $17.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 526835 shares were traded. ARQT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARQT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $46.

On March 17, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.

On June 30, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $58.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2021, with a $58 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when Watanabe Todd Franklin sold 1,000 shares for $19.51 per share. The transaction valued at 19,510 led to the insider holds 380,907 shares of the business.

Welgus Howard G. sold 6,000 shares of ARQT for $121,766 on Oct 04. The Director now owns 168,208 shares after completing the transaction at $20.29 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Watanabe Todd Franklin, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $21.51 each. As a result, the insider received 21,510 and left with 381,907 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARQT has reached a high of $27.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARQT traded 753.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 650.94k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 59.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.84M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ARQT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.92M with a Short Ratio of 9.10, compared to 3.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.63% and a Short% of Float of 13.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.34 and a low estimate of -$1.5, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.47, with high estimates of -$1.41 and low estimates of -$1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.48 and -$6.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.72. EPS for the following year is -$4.54, with 7 analysts recommending between -$3.44 and -$5.69.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.29M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105M and the low estimate is $18.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,641.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.