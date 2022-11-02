Which analyst expects Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s stock clocked out at $116.71, up 1.49% from its previous closing price of $115.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643544 shares were traded. ASND stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.85.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASND’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $174.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 331.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASND has reached a high of $167.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASND traded 466.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 356.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.80M. Shares short for ASND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.87M with a Short Ratio of 19.44, compared to 5.93M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.96 and a low estimate of -$2.45, while EPS last year was -$2.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.22, with high estimates of -$1.17 and low estimates of -$2.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$5.76 and -$9.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.87. EPS for the following year is -$8, with 12 analysts recommending between -$6.49 and -$9.55.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $5.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.18M to a low estimate of $2.23M. As of the current estimate, Ascendis Pharma A/S’s year-ago sales were $1.19M, an estimated increase of 398.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.23M, an increase of 615.50% over than the figure of $398.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.67M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.19M, up 363.10% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $141.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202.04M and the low estimate is $65.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 273.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.