Which analyst expects Cloudflare Inc. (NET) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) closed at $55.58 down -1.31% from its previous closing price of $56.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4368381 shares were traded. NET stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cloudflare Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $62 to $65.

On September 22, 2022, MoffettNathanson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $114.MoffettNathanson initiated its Buy rating on September 22, 2022, with a $114 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 when Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares for $56.28 per share. The transaction valued at 2,948,307 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Prince Matthew sold 52,384 shares of NET for $3,205,558 on Oct 06. The CEO & Chair of the Board now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $61.19 per share. On Oct 05, another insider, Prince Matthew, who serves as the CEO & Chair of the Board of the company, sold 52,384 shares for $59.65 each. As a result, the insider received 3,124,745 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 31.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NET has reached a high of $221.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NET has traded an average of 4.65M shares per day and 3.79M over the past ten days. A total of 325.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.66, compared to 16.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.20% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $965.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $955.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $958.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $656.43M, up 46.00% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.