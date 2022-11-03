A correction may be in store for Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) shares?

In the latest session, Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) closed at $17.26 up 1.59% from its previous closing price of $16.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670678 shares were traded. ACET stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Adicet Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.10 and its Current Ratio is at 16.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on September 21, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On March 31, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $28.

On March 08, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Truist initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 19 when Aftab Blake sold 8,067 shares for $16.27 per share. The transaction valued at 131,250 led to the insider holds 35,176 shares of the business.

Aftab Blake sold 1,646 shares of ACET for $25,348 on Oct 12. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 51,176 shares after completing the transaction at $15.40 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Schor Chen, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 952 shares for $18.00 each. As a result, the insider received 17,136 and left with 138,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACET has reached a high of $21.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ACET has traded an average of 528.23K shares per day and 373.81k over the past ten days. A total of 40.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.29M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ACET as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.29M with a Short Ratio of 7.14, compared to 5.74M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.22% and a Short% of Float of 18.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.08. EPS for the following year is -$2.03, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.76 and -$2.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $37.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.73M, up 288.40% from the average estimate.