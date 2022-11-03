A correction may be in store for Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) shares?

As of close of business last night, Applied Blockchain Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.26, down -1.31% from its previous closing price of $2.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610933 shares were traded. APLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0800.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APLD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on May 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

On May 23, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On May 09, 2022, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.50.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on May 09, 2022, with a $7.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Cummins Wes bought 20,000 shares for $2.24 per share. The transaction valued at 44,800 led to the insider holds 990,686 shares of the business.

Cummins Wes bought 20,000 shares of APLD for $44,400 on Oct 28. The CEO; Chairman now owns 970,686 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, Cummins Wes, who serves as the CEO; Chairman of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $2.22 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,400 and bolstered with 950,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APLD has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9826, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3231.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APLD traded 707.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 450.72k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.51M. Insiders hold about 3.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APLD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 814.57k with a Short Ratio of 2.94, compared to 1.08M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.24 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $173.3M and the low estimate is $123.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,616.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.