A correction may be in store for Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares?

In the latest session, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) closed at $39.05 down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $39.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13697114 shares were traded. MRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Marvell Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $66 to $64.

On September 13, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $62.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on September 13, 2022, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 when GAYNOR MITCHELL sold 5,000 shares for $39.61 per share. The transaction valued at 198,050 led to the insider holds 103,429 shares of the business.

YOUSEFI NARIMAN sold 10,000 shares of MRVL for $450,000 on Oct 03. The EVP, Automotive, Coherent DSP now owns 274,144 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, GAYNOR MITCHELL, who serves as the EVP, CALO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $47.75 each. As a result, the insider received 238,750 and left with 108,429 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $93.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.79.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRVL has traded an average of 11.02M shares per day and 12.02M over the past ten days. A total of 850.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 847.59M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.63, compared to 15.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.29%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MRVL is 0.24, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85.

Earnings Estimates

There are 26 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.41 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.33. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 29 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $2.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46B, up 38.70% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.87B and the low estimate is $6.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.