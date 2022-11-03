A glimpse at Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) closed at $5.47 down -4.04% from its previous closing price of $5.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1194184 shares were traded. BSBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 24, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $6.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on January 24, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSBR has reached a high of $7.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BSBR has traded an average of 1.51M shares per day and 2.38M over the past ten days. A total of 7.44B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.27B. Insiders hold about 13.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BSBR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 7.23M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BSBR is 0.43, from 0.54 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.62.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.81. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.49B, down -0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.69B and the low estimate is $12.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.