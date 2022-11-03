A glimpse at VirnetX Holding Corp’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) closed at $1.21 down -3.20% from its previous closing price of $1.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 546852 shares were traded. VHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VirnetX Holding Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 219.80 and its Current Ratio is at 219.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 02, 2009, Dawson James started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.Dawson James initiated its Buy rating on December 02, 2009, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Larsen Kendall bought 1,870 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 2,113 led to the insider holds 654,657 shares of the business.

Larsen Kendall bought 13,829 shares of VHC for $16,595 on May 24. The President & CEO now owns 652,787 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On May 23, another insider, Larsen Kendall, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 2,431 shares for $1.20 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,917 and bolstered with 638,958 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1648.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VHC has reached a high of $4.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3832, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5805.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VHC has traded an average of 206.98K shares per day and 158.44k over the past ten days. A total of 71.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.77M. Insiders hold about 9.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 12.99, compared to 5.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.98% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.