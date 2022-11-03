A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)

The price of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) closed at $24.33 in the last session, up 3.89% from day before closing price of $23.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1010714 shares were traded. PPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.28.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PPC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on March 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $30 from $28 previously.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on February 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Sandri Fabio sold 33,471 shares for $30.06 per share. The transaction valued at 1,006,135 led to the insider holds 260,345 shares of the business.

Sandri Fabio sold 77,741 shares of PPC for $2,675,869 on Jun 06. The President and CEO now owns 293,816 shares after completing the transaction at $34.42 per share. On May 05, another insider, Sandri Fabio, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 171,000 shares for $28.39 each. As a result, the insider received 4,854,485 and left with 371,557 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pilgrim’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPC has reached a high of $34.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PPC traded on average about 756.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 906.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 238.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.79M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PPC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 2.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PPC, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of May 05, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.56, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.99 and $2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.49. EPS for the following year is $3.23, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.96 and $2.83.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.35B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.45B to a low estimate of $4.15B. As of the current estimate, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.69B, an estimated increase of 17.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.29B, an increase of 6.10% less than the figure of $17.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.08B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.78B, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.2B and the low estimate is $15.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.