A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

After finishing at $221.20 in the prior trading day, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) closed at $220.13, down -0.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 837330 shares were traded. WTW stock price reached its highest trading level at $224.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $219.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WTW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 225.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $288.

On July 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $227.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on July 12, 2022, with a $227 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Gebauer Julie Jarecke sold 1,400 shares for $219.07 per share. The transaction valued at 306,704 led to the insider holds 88,355 shares of the business.

Bodnar Anne Donovan sold 2,000 shares of WTW for $436,689 on Oct 31. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 10,727 shares after completing the transaction at $218.34 per share. On Oct 04, another insider, Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who serves as the Head of Health, Wealth &Career of the company, sold 1,400 shares for $210.00 each. As a result, the insider received 294,000 and left with 89,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Willis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.42. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTW has reached a high of $244.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $187.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 208.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 214.83.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 585.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 749.91k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.88M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WTW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.03M with a Short Ratio of 2.85, compared to 2.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.36.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.3 and a low estimate of $1.85, while EPS last year was $1.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.31, with high estimates of $6.47 and low estimates of $6.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.47 and $11.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.02. EPS for the following year is $15, with 9 analysts recommending between $15.67 and $13.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WTW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.27B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.69B and the low estimate is $8.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.