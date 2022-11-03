AHG (Akso Health Group) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Akso Health Group’s stock clocked out at $0.44, down -17.00% from its previous closing price of $0.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0649 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12970875 shares were traded. AHG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9413 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4050.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AHG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHG has reached a high of $4.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8420, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1732.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AHG traded 32.93K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.32M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.94M. Shares short for AHG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 68.96k with a Short Ratio of 2.71, compared to 64.26k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.33M, down -42.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $98.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.9M and the low estimate is $98.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 179.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.