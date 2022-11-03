AHT (Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $7.88 in the prior trading day, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT) closed at $6.66, down -15.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 889628 shares were traded. AHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.66.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AHT by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 06, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2 to $1.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when Ansell Benjamin J MD sold 110 shares for $7.69 per share. The transaction valued at 846 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Ansell Benjamin J MD sold 43 shares of AHT for $633 on Nov 08. The Director now owns 110 shares after completing the transaction at $14.72 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Ansell Benjamin J MD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 123 shares for $14.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,818 and left with 20,620 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AHT has reached a high of $16.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.96.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 527.34K shares per day over the past 3-months and 389.83k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.98M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AHT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 2.47M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.49% and a Short% of Float of 9.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.79 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$4.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.64 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.91 and -$3.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.91. EPS for the following year is -$2.54, with 1 analysts recommending between -$2.54 and -$2.54.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $337.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $352.27M to a low estimate of $317.11M. As of the current estimate, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $193.41M, an estimated increase of 74.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $805.41M, up 50.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.