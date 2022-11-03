An average trading volume for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $37.37 in the prior trading day, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) closed at $37.71, up 0.91%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 30582647 shares were traded. VZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.16.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VZ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 73.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 18, 2022, MoffettNathanson Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $41.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on July 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $51.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Silliman Craig L. sold 1,558 shares for $51.42 per share. The transaction valued at 80,112 led to the insider holds 33,403 shares of the business.

Silliman Craig L. sold 1,558 shares of VZ for $79,365 on Jun 03. The EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff now owns 34,961 shares after completing the transaction at $50.94 per share. On May 23, another insider, Silliman Craig L., who serves as the EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff of the company, sold 1,558 shares for $50.00 each. As a result, the insider received 77,900 and left with 36,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Verizon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VZ has reached a high of $55.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.67.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 22.79M shares per day over the past 3-months and 29.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.20B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.20B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 42.07M with a Short Ratio of 1.55, compared to 35.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, VZ’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.50, compared to 2.61 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.68%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.48. The current Payout Ratio is 55.60% for VZ, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1000000:937889 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.31 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.25 and $5.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.19. EPS for the following year is $5.28, with 23 analysts recommending between $5.67 and $5.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $33.9B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.55B to a low estimate of $33.07B. As of the current estimate, Verizon Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.2B, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.38B, an increase of 3.80% over than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.13B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.52B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $134.94B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $136.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.61B, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.92B and the low estimate is $134.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.