An investigation into American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $145.15 in the prior trading day, American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AFG) closed at $140.67, down -3.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 671453 shares were traded. AFG stock price reached its highest trading level at $144.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $140.08.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AFG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $147.

On August 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $145.

On September 30, 2020, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $95.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on September 30, 2020, with a $95 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when JACOBS TERRY S sold 293 shares for $140.03 per share. The transaction valued at 41,027 led to the insider holds 6,850 shares of the business.

Hertzman Brian S. sold 903 shares of AFG for $121,192 on Feb 23. The Sr. VP, CFO now owns 8,055 shares after completing the transaction at $134.21 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, BERDING JOHN B, who serves as the President of Subsidiary of the company, sold 15,957 shares for $145.51 each. As a result, the insider received 2,321,976 and left with 37,410 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AFG has reached a high of $146.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 337.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 431.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 85.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.60M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AFG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 874.44k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.51%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AFG’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.85, compared to 2.52 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.66. The current Payout Ratio is 18.00% for AFG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 24, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.31 and a low estimate of $2.1, while EPS last year was $2.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.19, with high estimates of $2.4 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.4 and $10.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.07. EPS for the following year is $11.54, with 6 analysts recommending between $12.13 and $10.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AFG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.4B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.8B and the low estimate is $6.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.