An investigation into Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s technical aspects

After finishing at $13.16 in the prior trading day, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) closed at $12.24, down -6.99%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1925119 shares were traded. FRSH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRSH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 18, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.

On October 18, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.Robert W. Baird initiated its Outperform rating on October 18, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when Taylor Jennifer H sold 4,685 shares for $12.84 per share. The transaction valued at 60,166 led to the insider holds 16,604 shares of the business.

Accel Leaders 3 GP Associates bought 439,708 shares of FRSH for $6,446,119 on Sep 20. The Member of 10% owner group now owns 1,658,273 shares after completing the transaction at $14.66 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, GANDHI SAMEER K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 439,708 shares for $14.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,446,119 and bolstered with 1,658,273 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has reached a high of $53.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.92.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.14M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 284.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.57M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRSH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.13M with a Short Ratio of 6.95, compared to 12.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.68% and a Short% of Float of 15.20%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.14.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRSH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $501.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $489.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $371.02M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $637.82M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $654.9M and the low estimate is $607.73M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.