An investigation into UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s technical aspects

The price of UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) closed at $11.16 in the last session, down -9.49% from day before closing price of $12.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7476025 shares were traded. PATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PATH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $15 from $17 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $32 to $15.

Mizuho Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Ramani Hitesh sold 2,100 shares for $12.29 per share. The transaction valued at 25,809 led to the insider holds 444,752 shares of the business.

Gupta Ashim sold 10,000 shares of PATH for $124,800 on Nov 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 277,505 shares after completing the transaction at $12.48 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Gupta Ashim, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $12.48 each. As a result, the insider received 124,785 and left with 1,565,376 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $59.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PATH traded on average about 7.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.47M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 546.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 414.90M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.25M with a Short Ratio of 3.92, compared to 16.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.17%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 22 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $892.25M, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.61B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.