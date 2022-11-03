An investigation into VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s technical aspects

The price of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) closed at $0.66 in the last session, down -6.69% from day before closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0476 from its previous closing price. On the day, 700809 shares were traded. VBIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7320 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VBIV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on August 27, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 03 when Beattie Nell bought 8,200 shares for $2.45 per share. The transaction valued at 20,083 led to the insider holds 68,200 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC sold 2,707,463 shares of VBIV for $8,961,703 on Dec 01. The 10% Owner now owns 52,334,993 shares after completing the transaction at $3.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 229.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VBIV has reached a high of $3.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7634, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1128.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VBIV traded on average about 968.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 534.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 258.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.57M. Insiders hold about 0.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.20% stake in the company. Shares short for VBIV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.51M with a Short Ratio of 14.38, compared to 21.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.39% and a Short% of Float of 8.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $700k. It ranges from a high estimate of $810k to a low estimate of $500k. As of the current estimate, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s year-ago sales were $142k, an estimated increase of 393.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82M, an increase of 1,600.90% over than the figure of $393.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VBIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.98M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $631k, up 812.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.54M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35.62M and the low estimate is $20.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 360.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.