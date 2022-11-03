An overall feel about Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s stock clocked out at $339.03, up 1.68% from its previous closing price of $333.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1061415 shares were traded. DPZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $349.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $333.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DPZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on October 11, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $430 from $460 previously.

On October 04, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $430 to $385.

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on September 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $430.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when GOLDMAN JAMES A sold 399 shares for $330.00 per share. The transaction valued at 131,670 led to the insider holds 6,123 shares of the business.

HEADEN CYNTHIA A sold 22 shares of DPZ for $8,842 on Aug 23. The EVP, Supply Chain Services now owns 2,976 shares after completing the transaction at $401.89 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, BALSON ANDREW, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $385.00 each. As a result, the insider received 3,850,000 and left with 33,596 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Domino’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DPZ has reached a high of $567.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $299.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 338.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 380.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DPZ traded 740.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 712.8k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.19M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DPZ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.89M with a Short Ratio of 2.17, compared to 2.79M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.28, DPZ has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.84.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 25 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.25 and a low estimate of $2.79, while EPS last year was $3.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.3, with high estimates of $5.02 and low estimates of $4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14 and $12.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.66. EPS for the following year is $15.01, with 29 analysts recommending between $16.51 and $13.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $1.07B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.1B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s year-ago sales were $997.99M, an estimated increase of 7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.47B, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.4B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DPZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.36B, up 5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.1B and the low estimate is $4.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.