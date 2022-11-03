An overall feel about Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Nuvei Corporation’s stock clocked out at $28.48, down -6.84% from its previous closing price of $30.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 725994 shares were traded. NVEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.35.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVEI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on October 07, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $85 to $43.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuvei’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVEI has reached a high of $124.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.28.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVEI traded 372.23K shares on average per day over the past three months and 363.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.17M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.04% stake in the company. Shares short for NVEI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.62M with a Short Ratio of 11.35, compared to 3.22M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $2.64, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $963.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $922.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $943.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $724.53M, up 30.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.27B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.