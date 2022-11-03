Analysis of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC): Selected Notes

The closing price of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) was $3.63 for the day, down -23.42% from the previous closing price of $4.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1395063 shares were traded. AMSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5950.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMSC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 06, 2020, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $16.

On January 24, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on January 24, 2020, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when McGahn Daniel P sold 32,587 shares for $5.98 per share. The transaction valued at 194,750 led to the insider holds 668,223 shares of the business.

Kosiba John W JR sold 8,473 shares of AMSC for $50,622 on Jun 10. The SVP, CFO & Treasurer now owns 188,759 shares after completing the transaction at $5.97 per share. On May 31, another insider, McGahn Daniel P, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 21,725 shares for $5.45 each. As a result, the insider received 118,482 and left with 700,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMSC has reached a high of $19.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6400, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.0401.

Shares Statistics:

AMSC traded an average of 223.06K shares per day over the past three months and 256.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.43M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMSC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 568.16k with a Short Ratio of 2.66, compared to 1.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.25, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.8M to a low estimate of $23.48M. As of the current estimate, American Superconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.87M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $113M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $114.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.44M, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.4M and the low estimate is $122.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.