Analysis of BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB): Selected Notes

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) closed the day trading at $6.45 down -10.29% from the previous closing price of $7.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 535123 shares were traded. BCAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BCAB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On May 05, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $5.

On March 21, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on March 21, 2022, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when MCBRINN SYLVIA bought 1,000 shares for $8.20 per share. The transaction valued at 8,200 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

MCBRINN SYLVIA bought 2,000 shares of BCAB for $17,700 on Sep 12. The Director now owns 2,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.85 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, SHORT JAY M PHD, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 26,350 shares for $7.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 206,600 and bolstered with 1,396,556 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCAB has reached a high of $31.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.67.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BCAB traded about 955.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BCAB traded about 452.35k shares per day. A total of 37.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.38M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BCAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.84M with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 3.96M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.94% and a Short% of Float of 18.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.62 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.71, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.25 and -$3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.78. EPS for the following year is -$2.68, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.95 and -$3.89.