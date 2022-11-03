Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN): Selected Notes

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) closed the day trading at $7.91 down -1.62% from the previous closing price of $8.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 754301 shares were traded. CFFN stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CFFN, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on April 09, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On January 31, 2011, Stifel Nicolaus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Stifel Nicolaus initiated its Buy rating on January 31, 2011, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 31 when Kobbeman Robert D. sold 2,270 shares for $8.23 per share. The transaction valued at 18,682 led to the insider holds 30,239 shares of the business.

Johnson Jeffrey M bought 10,000 shares of CFFN for $75,900 on Oct 28. The Director now owns 64,900 shares after completing the transaction at $7.59 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, Haag Natalie G., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, bought 1,100 shares for $7.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,723 and bolstered with 18,235 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Capitol’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFFN has reached a high of $12.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CFFN traded about 562.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CFFN traded about 962.31k shares per day. A total of 135.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CFFN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 6.24, compared to 3.99M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 5.25%.

Dividends & Splits

CFFN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.34, up from 0.34 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.79. The current Payout Ratio is 57.30% for CFFN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 03, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 07, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.63 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.6 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $50.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.88M to a low estimate of $50.22M. As of the current estimate, Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.85M, an estimated decrease of -0.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $193.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $192.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $193.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.09M, down -4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $202.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $204.05M and the low estimate is $200.99M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.