Analysis of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA): Selected Notes

The closing price of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) was $86.16 for the day, down -4.32% from the previous closing price of $90.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 641940 shares were traded. SYNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $185.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $250 to $310.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Awsare Saleel sold 4,000 shares for $123.00 per share. The transaction valued at 492,001 led to the insider holds 34,608 shares of the business.

Awsare Saleel sold 4,000 shares of SYNA for $534,307 on Aug 25. The insider now owns 38,608 shares after completing the transaction at $133.58 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, McFarland John, who serves as the SVP, General Counsel & Sec. of the company, sold 8,188 shares for $137.09 each. As a result, the insider received 1,122,493 and left with 15,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synaptics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYNA has reached a high of $299.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 102.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 150.49.

Shares Statistics:

SYNA traded an average of 547.81K shares per day over the past three months and 568.64k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.59M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.49, compared to 3.8M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.19% and a Short% of Float of 18.71%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.72 and a low estimate of $3.45, while EPS last year was $2.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.5, with high estimates of $3.71 and low estimates of $3.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.42 and $12.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.32. EPS for the following year is $13.49, with 10 analysts recommending between $13.89 and $12.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $476M to a low estimate of $460M. As of the current estimate, Synaptics Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $327.8M, an estimated increase of 44.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 29.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.