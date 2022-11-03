Are AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, AEye Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.82, down -8.56% from its previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0764 from its previous closing price. On the day, 649627 shares were traded. LIDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8799.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LIDR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.00 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on November 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 25, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On September 23, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when LACORTE BLAIR sold 12,093 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 10,860 led to the insider holds 2,722,630 shares of the business.

LACORTE BLAIR sold 12,093 shares of LIDR for $16,084 on Sep 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,434,523 shares after completing the transaction at $1.33 per share. On Sep 06, another insider, LACORTE BLAIR, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 42,968 shares for $1.55 each. As a result, the insider received 66,600 and left with 2,458,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 34.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIDR has reached a high of $6.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2099, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0519.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LIDR traded 736.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 414.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.35M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LIDR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 8.12, compared to 5.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 4.47%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.63 and -$0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.69, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.64 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.01M, up 79.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34M and the low estimate is $21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 447.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.