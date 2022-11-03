Are analysts optimistic about Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CZR) stock?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) closed the day trading at $44.08 down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $44.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8560738 shares were traded. CZR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CZR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Susquehanna on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

On June 29, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $56.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on June 29, 2022, with a $56 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when TOMICK DAVID P bought 1,100 shares for $38.39 per share. The transaction valued at 42,229 led to the insider holds 5,800 shares of the business.

KORNSTEIN DON R bought 2,500 shares of CZR for $95,250 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 34,353 shares after completing the transaction at $38.10 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, KORNSTEIN DON R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $39.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,000 and bolstered with 31,853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CZR has reached a high of $114.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CZR traded about 3.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CZR traded about 5.32M shares per day. A total of 214.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.51M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CZR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.65, compared to 12.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.45% and a Short% of Float of 6.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.25 and -$3.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.8. EPS for the following year is $2, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.4 and -$1.06.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $2.77B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.87B to a low estimate of $2.71B. As of the current estimate, Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.5B, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.85B, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.98B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.77B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CZR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.57B, up 12.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.71B and the low estimate is $10.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.