Are analysts optimistic about Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:INSP) stock?

Inspire Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE: INSP) closed the day trading at $206.69 up 7.51% from the previous closing price of $192.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+14.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 943198 shares were traded. INSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $199.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $190.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INSP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $315.

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Peer Perform rating and target price of $270.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Buchholz Richard sold 15,000 shares for $258.67 per share. The transaction valued at 3,880,104 led to the insider holds 47,176 shares of the business.

NELSON MARILYN C sold 10,000 shares of INSP for $2,675,000 on Apr 01. The Director now owns 76,130 shares after completing the transaction at $267.50 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, NELSON MARILYN C, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,098 shares for $257.43 each. As a result, the insider received 2,599,550 and left with 86,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSP has reached a high of $286.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $142.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 185.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 204.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INSP traded about 300.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INSP traded about 389.32k shares per day. A total of 28.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.15M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INSP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 1.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.46 and a low estimate of -$0.71, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.47 and -$2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.06. EPS for the following year is -$1.35, with 12 analysts recommending between -$0.68 and -$2.2.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $78.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.42M to a low estimate of $75.55M. As of the current estimate, Inspire Medical Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.96M, an estimated increase of 47.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.58M, an increase of 59.30% over than the figure of $47.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $92.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $356.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $337M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $342.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $233.39M, up 46.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $456.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500.35M and the low estimate is $432.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.