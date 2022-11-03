Are Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) closed at $12.01 up 9.98% from its previous closing price of $10.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 564256 shares were traded. SOI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.90.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on February 23, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

On April 09, 2021, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $12.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on February 23, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Zartler William A bought 10,000 shares for $10.47 per share. The transaction valued at 104,700 led to the insider holds 561,175 shares of the business.

BURKE JAMES R sold 6,000 shares of SOI for $60,420 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 20,439 shares after completing the transaction at $10.07 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, BURKE JAMES R, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 484 shares for $11.27 each. As a result, the insider received 5,455 and left with 26,439 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Solaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOI has reached a high of $14.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.73.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOI has traded an average of 194.22K shares per day and 341.21k over the past ten days. A total of 46.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.45M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SOI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 931.6k with a Short Ratio of 4.50, compared to 898.19k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SOI is 0.42, from 0.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.79%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.72 and $0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.97, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $65.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $65.9M to a low estimate of $65M. As of the current estimate, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.4M, an estimated increase of 122.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SOI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $264.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $228.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $252.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $159.19M, up 58.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $324M and the low estimate is $256.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.