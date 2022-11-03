As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) offers stability

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) closed the day trading at $172.40 down -10.09% from the previous closing price of $191.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$19.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3570070 shares were traded. TEAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $192.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $171.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TEAM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Bernstein on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $257.

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $279 to $300.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Farquhar Scott sold 8,614 shares for $196.47 per share. The transaction valued at 1,692,403 led to the insider holds 353,174 shares of the business.

Cannon-Brookes Michael sold 8,614 shares of TEAM for $1,692,417 on Nov 01. The Co-CEO, Co-Founder now owns 353,174 shares after completing the transaction at $196.47 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Cannon-Brookes Michael, who serves as the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of the company, sold 8,614 shares for $202.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,747,204 and left with 361,788 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 130.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEAM has reached a high of $454.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $159.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 223.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 239.90.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TEAM traded about 1.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TEAM traded about 1.9M shares per day. A total of 254.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.37M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TEAM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.23, compared to 4.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.74 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $1.53, with 22 analysts recommending between $1.85 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $722.22M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $739M to a low estimate of $710.8M. As of the current estimate, Atlassian Corporation Plc’s year-ago sales were $559.54M, an estimated increase of 29.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $770.22M, an increase of 32.30% over than the figure of $29.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $820.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $734.5M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.74B and the low estimate is $3.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.