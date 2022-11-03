As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, IAA Inc. (IAA) offers stability

IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) closed the day trading at $39.11 down -0.56% from the previous closing price of $39.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1748111 shares were traded. IAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.84.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IAA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 36.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 10, 2022, Barrington Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Kamin Peter bought 3,000 shares for $31.93 per share. The transaction valued at 95,790 led to the insider holds 115,096 shares of the business.

Kamin Peter bought 28,000 shares of IAA for $935,480 on Mar 07. The Director now owns 113,878 shares after completing the transaction at $33.41 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Kett John W, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $32.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 161,402 and bolstered with 139,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IAA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAA has reached a high of $58.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IAA traded about 1.03M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IAA traded about 1.08M shares per day. A total of 133.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.08M. Shares short for IAA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 3.09, compared to 3.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.18% and a Short% of Float of 2.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.37 and $2.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.31. EPS for the following year is $2.45, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $2.02.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $529.48M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $548.2M to a low estimate of $514.2M. As of the current estimate, IAA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $445.1M, an estimated increase of 19.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.84B, up 14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.23B and the low estimate is $2.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.