As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) offers stability

The closing price of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) was $122.06 for the day, up 2.26% from the previous closing price of $119.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1936649 shares were traded. NBIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $123.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.24.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NBIX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 11, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $136.

On September 26, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $110.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Lippoldt Darin sold 400 shares for $125.00 per share. The transaction valued at 50,000 led to the insider holds 29,234 shares of the business.

Lippoldt Darin sold 10,000 shares of NBIX for $1,200,899 on Nov 01. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 29,234 shares after completing the transaction at $120.09 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, LYONS GARY A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $114.76 each. As a result, the insider received 1,721,403 and left with 203,697 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Neurocrine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1025.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBIX has reached a high of $123.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 107.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.79.

Shares Statistics:

NBIX traded an average of 816.94K shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.93M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NBIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.35, compared to 3.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.4 and $1.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.95. EPS for the following year is $3.35, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.63 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 20 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $358.52M to a low estimate of $326M. As of the current estimate, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $288.9M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $354.55M, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $364.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $337.44M.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.13B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.74B and the low estimate is $1.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.