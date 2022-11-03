As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) offers stability

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) closed the day trading at $22.90 down -12.53% from the previous closing price of $26.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1049668 shares were traded. RYTM stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.61.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RYTM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $20.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on June 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 when Cramer Pamela J. sold 13,493 shares for $24.83 per share. The transaction valued at 335,031 led to the insider holds 2,224 shares of the business.

Cramer Pamela J. sold 901 shares of RYTM for $10,524 on Jul 27. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 2,224 shares after completing the transaction at $11.68 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Smith Hunter C, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,547 shares for $4.08 each. As a result, the insider received 30,792 and left with 57,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 92.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYTM has reached a high of $30.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RYTM traded about 1.28M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RYTM traded about 625.8k shares per day. A total of 55.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RYTM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.94M with a Short Ratio of 5.96, compared to 3.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.80% and a Short% of Float of 17.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$1.09, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.02, with high estimates of -$0.87 and low estimates of -$1.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.01 and -$4.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.94. EPS for the following year is -$3.65, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.28 and -$5.35.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $2.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5M to a low estimate of $1.86M. As of the current estimate, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $274k, an estimated increase of 841.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.78M, an increase of 414.00% less than the figure of $841.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.7M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYTM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15M, up 672.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.26M and the low estimate is $32.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 143.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.