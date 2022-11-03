Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) was $5.90 for the day, down -2.64% from the previous closing price of $6.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581234 shares were traded. AVIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.84.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AVIR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.50 and its Current Ratio is at 27.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $14 previously.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on October 20, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $61 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Murphy Polly A. bought 12,000 shares for $8.57 per share. The transaction valued at 102,796 led to the insider holds 23,295 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Atea’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVIR has reached a high of $12.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.88.

Shares Statistics:

AVIR traded an average of 452.35K shares per day over the past three months and 365.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 83.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.67M. Insiders hold about 9.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AVIR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.91M with a Short Ratio of 5.09, compared to 2.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.50% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.49 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2 and -$2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.2. EPS for the following year is -$2.56, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.25 and -$3.11.