AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE: AXS) closed the day trading at $53.93 down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $54.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642639 shares were traded. AXS stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AXS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 04, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $57 from $54 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AXIS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXS has reached a high of $61.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AXS traded about 505.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AXS traded about 892.37k shares per day. A total of 84.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.94M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AXS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 672.92k with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 862.07k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.79% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

AXS’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.72, up from 1.66 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07. The current Payout Ratio is 49.70% for AXS, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 17, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 11, 2014 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.1 and a low estimate of $0.14, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.98 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.66 and $5.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.09. EPS for the following year is $7.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $7.4 and $6.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.49B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.48B and the low estimate is $4.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.