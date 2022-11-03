Belden Inc. (BDC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) closed the day trading at $71.02 up 0.97% from the previous closing price of $70.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563463 shares were traded. BDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BDC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on April 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $55 from $57 previously.

On September 09, 2021, Canaccord Genuity Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $53 to $68.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $61.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when KLEIN JONATHAN C sold 1,000 shares for $66.90 per share. The transaction valued at 66,902 led to the insider holds 15,053 shares of the business.

Vestjens Roel sold 14,424 shares of BDC for $961,482 on Aug 04. The President and CEO now owns 44,865 shares after completing the transaction at $66.66 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Mehrotra Anshuman, who serves as the SVP, Sales of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $66.61 each. As a result, the insider received 266,420 and left with 16,402 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Belden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDC has reached a high of $70.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.81.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BDC traded about 223.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BDC traded about 252.99k shares per day. A total of 44.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.80M. Shares short for BDC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 4.97, compared to 1.19M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Dividends & Splits

BDC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.20, up from 0.20 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.39. The current Payout Ratio is 10.30% for BDC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 2004 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.5 and a low estimate of $1.4, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.56 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.87 and $5.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.73. EPS for the following year is $5.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.3 and $5.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.51B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.41B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.64B and the low estimate is $2.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.