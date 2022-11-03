BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) closed at $2.39 in the last session, down -2.05% from day before closing price of $2.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3047135 shares were traded. BRFS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BRFS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.36. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRFS has reached a high of $4.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7468, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0756.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BRFS traded on average about 3.52M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.08M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.08B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 722.03M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BRFS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.10, compared to 13.11M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.33B to a low estimate of $2.33B. As of the current estimate, BRF S.A.’s year-ago sales were $1.99B, an estimated increase of 17.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.56B, an increase of 22.60% over than the figure of $17.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.48B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRFS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.7B and the low estimate is $10.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.