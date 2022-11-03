BTCM (BIT Mining Limited): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) closed at $0.22 in the last session, down -2.35% from day before closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0053 from its previous closing price. On the day, 736674 shares were traded. BTCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2480 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2211.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BTCM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTCM has reached a high of $8.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3026, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4974.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BTCM traded on average about 1.19M shares per day over the past 3-months and 593.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.39M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BTCM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.73M with a Short Ratio of 0.91, compared to 2.32M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.