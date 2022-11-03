Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) was $70.90 for the day, up 4.50% from the previous closing price of $67.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1821456 shares were traded. CRUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.63.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CRUS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on January 12, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $120 from $100 previously.

On September 17, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $92.

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on September 07, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when DAVERN ALEXANDER M sold 1,000 shares for $84.74 per share. The transaction valued at 84,740 led to the insider holds 18,875 shares of the business.

Alberty Carl Jackson sold 1,823 shares of CRUS for $160,862 on Aug 04. The VP, MSP now owns 33,014 shares after completing the transaction at $88.24 per share. On May 17, another insider, Dougherty Justin E, who serves as the VP, Engineering Operation of the company, sold 4,039 shares for $80.94 each. As a result, the insider received 326,918 and left with 5,673 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cirrus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRUS has reached a high of $95.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.51.

Shares Statistics:

CRUS traded an average of 499.46K shares per day over the past three months and 747.31k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CRUS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.08, compared to 1.32M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.65%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.86 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.47, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.83 and $4.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.38. EPS for the following year is $6.25, with 9 analysts recommending between $7.24 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.78B, up 1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.