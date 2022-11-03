CNCE (Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) closed at $5.80 in the last session, down -1.86% from day before closing price of $5.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 610812 shares were traded. CNCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CNCE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.00 and its Current Ratio is at 10.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on December 16, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On March 30, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 03, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $29 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 14 when HUTT PETER BARTON sold 3,539 shares for $6.09 per share. The transaction valued at 21,553 led to the insider holds 29,488 shares of the business.

van Heek Christi bought 10,526 shares of CNCE for $49,998 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 25,651 shares after completing the transaction at $4.75 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Auchincloss Thomas G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $4.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,500 and bolstered with 17,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 424.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNCE has reached a high of $7.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CNCE traded on average about 524.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 574.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.38M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CNCE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 3.58, compared to 1.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.02, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.82, with high estimates of -$0.69 and low estimates of -$1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.12 and -$3.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.46. EPS for the following year is -$2.16, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.73 and -$2.4.